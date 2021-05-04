Ronald W. Edgbert

Central to Ron's life was his love of music. An accomplished musician since his youth, Ron began his involvement in church music ministry in high school, which continued throughout college and his adult life. He loved leading worship from the piano bench and the organ console at South Bay Christian Church and Lakewood First Baptist Church in southern California; at Eastside Free Methodist Church and Westminster Chapel in Bellevue, Washington; and at First Covenant Church in Mason City.

The only things exceeding Ron's love of music were his love for family and friends and his deep, abiding Christian faith. Whether through music, stories, or gatherings at the coffee shop or around the dinner table, Ron's desire was to introduce people to each other and to loving and life-changing relationships with Jesus Christ.

Ron's family wishes to thank the staff and medical team at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and Hospice for their attentive and compassionate care during his illness. Ron is survived by his children, Jenni (Jon) Read of Mason City; Jeff (Robyn) Edgbert of Bothell, WA; grandchildren Abigail (fiancé Alex Natzke) Read of Cedar Falls; Timothy, Emily, and William Read of Mason City; and sister Arlene E. Stevens of Kirkland, WA. Ron was preceded in death by his parents.