Ronald “Ron” E. Harms

Ron loved being a husband, father, and grandfather. Ron and Nancy enjoyed domestic travel via motorcycling and cruising in the convertible while listening to 50's and 60's music. They also enjoyed travel by cruise ship with family to the Bahamas, Alaska, and the Mediterranean. Ron's nickname was HarmsZ, and he was always easygoing and ready for a good time. You could find him at most family reunions at the table with a deck of cards and quarters for a game of 31. Friends and family would describe him as a jokester with a contagious laugh. Ron was passionate about tractors-he refurbished a John Deere to drive in town parades and was an avid collector of toy tractor models. He also loved all ice cream and discovered he was a fan of gelato during a family trip to Italy. Ron cherished time with his family and friends and never met a stranger.