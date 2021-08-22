Ronald “Ron” E. Harms
April 13, 1950-August 17, 2021
BELMOND-Ronald “Ron” E. Harms, age 71, of Belmond passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2021 at Westview Care Center at Britt, IA.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Ron Harms will be held on Monday, August 23, 2021 at 10:30 AM at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 1207 3rd Street North East in Belmond with Father Jerry Blake officiating. Graveside services will follow at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery in Belmond.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 22, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond. There will be a Vigil Service at 3:00 PM prior to visitation. Visitation will continue one hour prior to services at the church on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Gateway Hospice, the Belmond Klemme Scholarship Fund II, the St. Francis Xavier Capital Campaign, or any charity of your choice in Ron's name.
Ron, the son of Taus and Cecilia (Heginger) Harms, was born April 13, 1950, in the Belmond hospital. Ron grew up near Meservey, IA, and graduated from Meservey Thornton High School in 1968. Prior to graduation, he worked nights at the Goldfield Creamery.
Ron met the love of his life in August 1968. Ron was united in marriage with Nancy Mickelson on April 18, 1970. They recently celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary. The couple made their home in the Belmond area, where Ron worked for Russ Shaw as a federal grain inspector and obtained his license. Choosing to stay in the area, he accepted a role at Acco Seeds in Belmond and was eventually promoted to Assistant Plant Manager. Later in life, he worked for St. Ansgar Mills as the Manager of the Belmond Elevator on the hill. Ron retired from Yohn Co. in December 2012.
Ron loved being a husband, father, and grandfather. Ron and Nancy enjoyed domestic travel via motorcycling and cruising in the convertible while listening to 50's and 60's music. They also enjoyed travel by cruise ship with family to the Bahamas, Alaska, and the Mediterranean. Ron's nickname was HarmsZ, and he was always easygoing and ready for a good time. You could find him at most family reunions at the table with a deck of cards and quarters for a game of 31. Friends and family would describe him as a jokester with a contagious laugh. Ron was passionate about tractors-he refurbished a John Deere to drive in town parades and was an avid collector of toy tractor models. He also loved all ice cream and discovered he was a fan of gelato during a family trip to Italy. Ron cherished time with his family and friends and never met a stranger.
Ron was a member of the St. Francis Xavier Church. For years, he was a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Belmond Volunteer Fire Department.
Ron is survived by his wife: Nancy of 51 years; his daughter Carrie (Harms) Hanson and her husband Justin of Noblesville, IN; 2 grandchildren Tyler and Abagail of Noblesville, IN; 4 siblings: Larry (Maxine) Harms of Sheldon, IA, Harry (Barb) Harms of Hampton, IA, Gary Harms of Belmond, IA, and Jerry (Marlene) Harms of Evansdale, IA.; 2 sister in laws: Georgia Harms of Hampton, IA and Rose Mickelson of Lincoln, NE. 2 brother in laws: Mick Mickelson, Belmond, IA and Daryl Munden, Rochester, MN; and numerous nieces and nephews who call him Uncle Ron or Uncle Ronnie.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Taus and Cecelia Harms and his in-laws Clarence and Ruth Mickelson. 3 brothers: Bennie Harms, Taus Harms, Jr, and Donnie Harms; 2 sisters: Darlene “Harms” Ewers and Arlene “Harms” Wiemann; 1 sister in law: Kaye “Mickelson” Munden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.