Ronald “Ron” Dean Evans

August 9, 1936-October 23, 2022

MASON CITY-Ronald “Ron” Dean Evans, 86, of Mason City, IA passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 23, 2022 at the I.O.O.F. Home in Mason City. A private family burial will be held next year in July of 2023 at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ron, also known as “Rocky” was born on August 9, 1936 in Mason City to Robert and Violet (Ludlow) Evans. He has resided in the Mason City/Clear Lake area for the last 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Violet Evans.

Those left to cherish his memory include his brother, Mike (Carolyn) Evans of Sun City West, AZ, sister, Julie (Denny) Bentley of Ames, IA, niece, Bridget (Mark) Swift, nephews, Shane (Mary) Evans, Chandler (Toni) Evans, Brian (Katie) Grant and Bradley (Hattie) Grant and several great-nieces and nephews.

Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes