Ronald R. Smidt

January 15, 1938-December 6, 2020

Ronald R. Smidt, 82, of Britt, Iowa passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at the Westview Care Center after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Due to Covid, services and burial will take place at a later time.

Ron was born on January 15, 1938 to Henry & Helen (Baker) Smidt in Omaha, NE. Ron graduated from Britt High School in 1955. He furthered his education by attending the Hamilton School of Commence in Mason City, Iowa.

In 1957, he married Norma Riggle and was blessed with two children, Bruce and Karman.

On June 15, 1977 he married Marvea Hamilton-Honken in Canton, South Dakota. To this union he welcomed three step-children to his family Jeff, Dustin and Alyssa Honken.

Ron owned and operated Smidt Motors for many years until his retirement. In his free time, he enjoyed working on cars, watching car races, going to garage sales and listening to country music.

Ron was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Britt, Iowa. He was baptized and very proud of his Christian faith. He was a past church councilman and prayer partner. Ron was also a past member of the Britt Volunteer Fire Dept and served for seventeen years.