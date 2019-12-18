Ronald Miles Borton
October 18, 1936 - December 6, 2019
Ronald Miles Borton, age 83, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019, at the Vinton Lutheran Home in Vinton, IA.
A Memorial Service was held December 11th at the American Lutheran Church in La Porte City, IA.
Ron was born October 18, 1936 in Clear Lake, IA, the son of Miles and Alice (Grell) Borton. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1954 and Iowa State University in 1958. He was married to Karen Hill on June 13, 1964. They later divorced.
He taught in the Union Community School District for 40 years, retiring in 1998.
His survived by three children; Nancy (Richard) Bathen of La Porte City, Boyd (Julie) Borton of La Porte City, and Isaac (Heather Adams) Borton of Waterloo; six grandchildren, Melissa Bathen and Zachary Bathen of La Porte City, Hannah, Elizabeth and Jonathan Borton of La Porte City and Ryder Mae Huntley of Waterloo; a sister, Nadine (Fred Jerome) Paullus of Mason City; and a niece, Molly (Mark) Paullus-Vollmers of West Des Moines.
He was preceded in death by his parents; alone with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Memorials may be directed to the Vinton Lutheran Home and the Union Community Schools Foundation.
