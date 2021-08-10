Ronald LeRoy “Ron” Roberts
June 28, 1947-August 7, 2021
MANLY-Ronald LeRoy “Ron” Roberts, 74, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring Street, Manly, Iowa.
Ron gave in death, as he gave in life. Ron was an organ and tissue donor, being able to continue to bless others even in his passing.
Ron was born on June 28, 1947, the son of Donald and Velma (Anderson) Roberts of Manly. He was a graduate of North Central High School. Ron was passionate for farming, he was a third generation farmer and loved tending to the fields. When Ron wasn't busy farming he also worked at LeHigh Cement, the Manly Elevator, as well as Ruan. On May 26, 1987, he married Beverly Carlson in Manly, the couple spent 34 happy years together.
Those who knew Ron will remember him as a man who knew how to “wheeling dealing”, anything and everything could be bargained for price. Ron was an avid John Deere collector, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, rooting for the Minnesota Twins and having coffee with his Casey friends. He and Beverly loved traveling to Texas and Florida to get away from the cold weather the midwest has to offer. Ron was a long time member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Manly. He served his community on the church council and the Elevator Board. Ron's sense of humor is something loved ones are going to miss dearly.
Those left to cherish memories of Ron are his wife, Beverly; children, Kari (Kevin Pappin) Gothro, Scott (Jane) Roberts, Warren (Julie) Westscott, and Wendy ( Mark) Anderson; grandchildren, Carter Roberts, Kaitlyn Roberts, Molly Westscott, Hank Westscott, Gordon Westscott, Gabe Gothro, Garrett Gothro, Roy Anderson and Joe Anderson; sister; Arlene (Gary) Gesme; foster brother, Marty Leewright; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.
Ron is preceded in death by both of his parents.
Bride Colonial Chapel 110 Spring St, Manly 641-454-2242 ColonialChapels.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.