Ronald LeRoy “Ron” Roberts

June 28, 1947-August 7, 2021

MANLY-Ronald LeRoy “Ron” Roberts, 74, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center, Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 428 W Walnut St, Manly, IA.

Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at Bride Colonial Chapel, 110 Spring Street, Manly, Iowa.

Ron gave in death, as he gave in life. Ron was an organ and tissue donor, being able to continue to bless others even in his passing.

Ron was born on June 28, 1947, the son of Donald and Velma (Anderson) Roberts of Manly. He was a graduate of North Central High School. Ron was passionate for farming, he was a third generation farmer and loved tending to the fields. When Ron wasn't busy farming he also worked at LeHigh Cement, the Manly Elevator, as well as Ruan. On May 26, 1987, he married Beverly Carlson in Manly, the couple spent 34 happy years together.