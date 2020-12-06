Ronald Lee Pals

Above all else, Ron loved his family. He is survived by his sister, Patty Enabnit, his daughters, his grandchildren Allison McKinney-Feldman (Josh), Tyler Halfpop (Jen), Morgan Dornbier and Kaitlyn Dornbier, and great-grandchildren Shepherd, Ashlyn and Iris. He also leaves behind a cockatiel, Roxie, who has stubbornly outlived her one-year residency by 14 extra years to sing goodnight back to him every evening.

Ron valued education and always cheered for the underdog. His proudest accomplishment was seeing his daughters and grandchildren attend college, and he filled his cup with delight over his grandchildren's endless sporting events, plays, and recitals. Not a graduation, promotion, cartwheel, or basketball shot went by without an “I'm so proud of you” from the back of the bleachers (because that was the best seat with a backrest). He asked nothing in return, except that they be kind to others and tickle his feet every now and again.

He loved ribs, golf, gardening, fishing, and a well-ironed shirt. He was a colorblind armchair aficionado with ever-immaculate hair. Adorably (and annoyingly), he woke up too early and too cheerfully every morning and said, “Wakey, wakey. Rise and shine. You've had your sleep, I've had mine. Bubblegum.” He cooked entire holiday dinners with gusto and always thought his turkey was too dry. It was never too dry, Grandpa.