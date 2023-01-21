Ronald Lee Hintch

June 22, 1933-January 15, 2023

Ronald Lee Hintch, dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, passed away in his sleep at home surrounded by family on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Funeral arrangements are under the guidance of the Sietsema-Atkinson Funeral Home in Hampton.

Ron was born on June 22, 1933 on a farm near Badger, Iowa to Louis and Eleanor Hintch. After graduating Ft. Dodge High School, Ron joined the Air Force and was stationed in California and England. He enjoyed telling stories of his time in the service, and the many great friendships he made along the way. After his Air Force duties concluded, Ron returned to farming with his parents. He met Darlene Breon at the local skating rink and they were married in 1956. Ron eventually left farming to pursue a career of service in the Iowa State Patrol. Shortly after, Ron, Darlene and family, which now included children Julie, Ronald, and David, settled in Hampton.

Ron and Darlene raised their children in Hampton, and began the tradition of vacationing in the Colorado Rockies. The kids were taught to “always take the backroad, because you never know what you may find at the end of one”. A philosophy of slowing down and appreciating life that the family still follows to this day.

After Darlene passed away, Ron married Karen Schipper in 1991. Ron's family was instantly expanded to include Karen's children Shelly, Leslie, Tami, and Dan. After retirement, Ron and Karen spent many happy years together traveling to visit family, enjoying time with good friends, and finding joy taking care of dog Sparkel and cats Bonnie, Clint, and Snickers.

Ron was a quiet man, a good listener, and good friend. He loved his kids, grandkids, and pets. He had a dry sense of humor that always made us laugh and approached life with a “live and let live” attitude that made life seem less complicated even during complicated times. He will be greatly missed by all of us.

Ron is survived by his wife Karen, daughter Julie (Peter), sons Ronald (Anne) and David (Janeth), along with stepchildren Shelly (Dave), Leslie (John), Tami (Tom), and Dan (Jody). Ron also lives on through his numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom he loved deeply. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Eleanor, sister Betty Hetland, brother-in-law Dale Hetland, and first wife Darlene.

The family requests that you consider, on Ron's behalf, making a donation to the Humane Society of North Iowa (641-423-6241; 2700 South Birch Drive, Mason City, IA 50401). At his request, there will be no public memorial service or funeral. Instead, a private family memorial will be held at a future date.