Ronald L. Jenkins

August 16, 1940-March 19, 2021

MASON CITY-Ronald L. Jenkins died on March 19, 2021 in Mason City, IA after a long and brave battle with malignant melanoma. He was born on August 16, 1940 to Edward and Velma Jenkins in What Cheer, IA. Ron and his five siblings grew up in Eddyville, IA. In 1958, Ron received a football scholarship to attend William Penn College. He graduated college in 1962 and was accepted as a graduate assistant in the biology department at the University of South Dakota where he received his master's degree. He married the love of his life Linda Kay Waters on November 24, 1962. In 1963, they moved to West Liberty, IA, where Ron taught high school biology and coached football and track.

Ron received a grant from the National Science Foundation to continue his graduate work at Texas A&M University. In 1967, he accepted the position of “Head of the Biology Department” at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, IA. Ron taught microbiology for 35 years, finally retiring in 2002. One of his fondest memories was all the interactions he had with the students involved in the nursing program.