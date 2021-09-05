Ronald L. Gettman
October 5, 1937-September 2, 2021
MASON CITY-Ronald L. Gettman, 83, of Mason City, IA passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021 at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at Wesley United Methodist Church with Pastor Craig Luttrell officiating. Visitation will be held from 1 PM until time of services Tuesday at the church.
Ron was born October 5, 1937 the son of George and Pearl (Shaner) Gettman in Mason City, Iowa. Ron graduated from Mason City High School (1955) and served in the United States Army (1960 – 1962). Ron married Joan Thomazin on December 21, 1990 in Mason City. The couple were long time members of Wesley United Methodist Church. They enjoyed completing projects together, Joan as the designer and Ron as the builder. They also looked forward to trips to the casino, antique stores, and travel. Ron loved hunting, fishing and watching sports, especially the Twins, Vikings, Hawkeyes, and Bills. Ron was a gearhead, carpenter and jack-of-all-trades---willing to fix anything for anybody whether asked to or not and beloved for his generosity. He was given the nickname Dauber while working at Mercy Medical Center in the maintenance department. The name stuck as Ron was the main painter and the joke was when he got done painting all the rooms it was time to start over. Ron retired from Mercy in 2002.
Ronald is survived by his children, Curt Gettman, Curt (Erlene) Thomazin, Kevin Thomazin, Connie Josten, Kitty (Chad) Barr, Cal (Cheri) Thomazin, Robert Thomazin; siblings, Dorothy Heiderich, Marvyl Buehner, Lynda McMannes and Marlene Kruger; brother and sisters-in-law, Kathy Murowski, Mildred Bauler and George (Paula) Osterberger; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his wife Joan, daughter Crystal Gettman, and his parents as well as family members Shelly Thomazin, Abigale Thomazin, Chris Thomazin, Ryan Johnson, Thad Josten, Raymond Gettman, George Robert Gettman, Bruce Gettman, Darlene Francis, and Faye Lee and many others.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401,
641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
