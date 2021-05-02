Ronald Kuhlemeier
December 3, 1940-April 28, 2021
CLEAR LAKE-Ronald Kuhlemeier, 80, of Clear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center - North Iowa with his family by his side. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania, with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Masks are required at church and social distancing guidelines need to be followed. Memorials may be directed to the family of Ronald Kuhlemeier, in care of Theresa Cork, 229 North White, Frankfort, IL 60423. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.co
Ronald Earl Kuhlemeier was born on December 3, 1940 to parents Earl and Myrtle (Hall) Kuhlemeier in Rockford, Iowa. Ronald graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1959.
On March 22, 1960, he was united into marriage to Patricia Beamish in Sioux Falls, SD. Three daughters were born to this union. The couple later divorced.
Ron spent his whole life farming outside of Clear Lake with his longtime friend and assistant, Gary Eggerth, whom will continue the farming operation. He was an incredibly motivated, hard worker and he instilled that work ethic into his three daughters. He was always working, remodeling, or starting a new project. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. Ron was a loving father, grandfather, brother, and friend and he will be greatly missed by the many that knew him.
Ronald is survived by his three daughters, Vicki (Bill) Berger, Theresa (Steve) Cork, and Sandy (Rick) Smith; grandchildren, Jess Shipman, Talli Berger, Cody (Kate) Cork, Nathan (Meghan) Cork, Caleb Cork, Ricky Smith, Johnathon Smith, Shanda Hutchinson, Patrick Smith, and Derrick Smith; great grandchildren, Jaxen, Kennedy, and Owen; and siblings, Charles (Kay) Kuhlemeier, Dayle (Janet) Kuhlemeier, Carol (Mel) Peterson, Marlys (Paul) Pitzenberger, and Betty Peralta.
Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Myrtle; and his grandparents.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.