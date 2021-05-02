Ronald Kuhlemeier

December 3, 1940-April 28, 2021

CLEAR LAKE-Ronald Kuhlemeier, 80, of Clear Lake, passed away on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center - North Iowa with his family by his side. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., at Trinity Lutheran Church, 213 North Pennsylvania, with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. with Pastor Kathy Graves officiating. Masks are required at church and social distancing guidelines need to be followed. Memorials may be directed to the family of Ronald Kuhlemeier, in care of Theresa Cork, 229 North White, Frankfort, IL 60423. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.co

Ronald Earl Kuhlemeier was born on December 3, 1940 to parents Earl and Myrtle (Hall) Kuhlemeier in Rockford, Iowa. Ronald graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1959.

On March 22, 1960, he was united into marriage to Patricia Beamish in Sioux Falls, SD. Three daughters were born to this union. The couple later divorced.