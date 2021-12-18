Ronald Kindwall
October 24, 1935-December 15, 2021
A funeral service for Ronald Kindwall, 86, of Spirit Lake, will be held Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church in Spirit Lake. Burial will be at Lakeview Gardens Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 10:00am on Monday at the church. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established to benefit Ron's favorite charities.
Ronald went to be with his Heavenly Father on December 15, 2021. He passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family, from complication of acute myeloid leukemia.
Turner Jenness Funeral Home in Spirit Lake is in charge of arrangements.
