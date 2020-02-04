Ronald James Michels

May 11, 1950 - December 20, 2019

Ronald James Michels, age 69, died Friday December 20, 2019 at his home in Montana.

Cremation has taken place. A private family service will be held at a later date.

Ron was born May 11, 1950 in Osage, Iowa, the eldest son of Kenneth and Irene (Pattyn) Michels. He attended St. Mary's Elementary School in New Haven and graduated from Osage Community High School in 1968. Ron served in the U.S. Army, both in Vietnam and in Germany.

Ron and Dorothy, his wife of 35 years, lived in Alaska for a time before settling in Highlands, TX where Ron worked for Exxon Mobil for many years before retiring in Montana. Ron loved being out in nature, fishing, and the mountains of Montana. He also enjoyed animals. He and Dorothy lovingly cared for many dogs and cats over the years.

Ron is survived by his wife, Dorothy Michels, siblings Tom Michels of Bloomington, Minnesota, Connie (Alan) Henninger of Delavan, Wisconsin, Dave (Marie) Michels of Clive, Mary (Mark) Low of Osage, John (Ann) Michels of Osage, Joe (Gale) Michels of Cedar Falls, Mark Michels of Rochester, Minnesota, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Irene Michels.

