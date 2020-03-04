Ronald G. Mellman

Ronald George Mellman was born February 9, 1945 in Charles City, Iowa to George and Alice (Caruth) Mellman. Ron grew up in Charles City, and later the family moved to Mason City where he graduated from Newman High School in 1963. Following graduation, He enlisted into the United State Army in October of 1963, where he honorably served his country as a Radio Intelligence Operator. Following his Honorable discharge in 1968 Ron made his way back to the United States to make his home in Burchinal. Ron was united in marriage to Ngoc Thi “Monique” Nguyen on February 27, 1968 in Saigon, South Vietnam. The family was blessed with five children, Roger, Marie, Monty, Mark and Mary. Ron began recruiting for the 1133rd Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard and transitioned to an Army Instructor based in Ft. Snelling, MN. In 1990 Ron created “Mellman's Painting” and worked until 2019.