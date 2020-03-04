Ronald G. Mellman
February 9, 1945 - March 1, 2020
Mason City - Ronald G. "Ron" Mellman, 75, of Mason City, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City after suffering a stroke. He spent his last days surrounded by family and loved ones.
Mass of Chrstian Burial will be held 10:30 am, Friday, March 7, 2020 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., Mason City. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City where military honors will be presented.
You have free articles remaining.
Visitation with public viewing will be held Thursday evening, March 6, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, from 5 pm until 7 pm where a Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:30 pm.
Ronald George Mellman was born February 9, 1945 in Charles City, Iowa to George and Alice (Caruth) Mellman. Ron grew up in Charles City, and later the family moved to Mason City where he graduated from Newman High School in 1963. Following graduation, He enlisted into the United State Army in October of 1963, where he honorably served his country as a Radio Intelligence Operator. Following his Honorable discharge in 1968 Ron made his way back to the United States to make his home in Burchinal. Ron was united in marriage to Ngoc Thi “Monique” Nguyen on February 27, 1968 in Saigon, South Vietnam. The family was blessed with five children, Roger, Marie, Monty, Mark and Mary. Ron began recruiting for the 1133rd Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard and transitioned to an Army Instructor based in Ft. Snelling, MN. In 1990 Ron created “Mellman's Painting” and worked until 2019.
Ron was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his kind eyes, big laugh, bigger heart and love for family. He was a constant in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ron was known for his hard work ethic, and found a positive in every situation.
He is survived by his wife, Ngoc “Monique” of 52 years; his children, Roger, Marie Bird (Dave), Monty (Kim), Mark (Staci), and Mary Croft (Aaron); his grandchildren, Joshua (Allie), Jordan (Caleb), Ashley (John), Andrew (Anna), Alex, Payton (Tyler), Myah (Philip), Avery, Ava, Lauren, Adam, Brittany (Jeff), Addison, Jared and Chloe; and great-granddaughters Eleigha and Rory; as well as extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice.
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
Service information
5:00PM-7:00PM
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
6:30PM
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
10:30AM
714 North Adams Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.