Ronald G. Mellman

February 9, 1945 - March 1, 2020

Mason City - Ronald G. "Ron" Mellman, 75, of Mason City, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics in Iowa City after suffering a stroke. He spent his last days surrounded by family and loved ones.

Mass of Chrstian Burial will be held 10:30 am, Friday, March 7, 2020 at Epiphany Parish - Holy Family Catholic Church, 714 N. Adams Ave., Mason City. Burial will follow in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City where military honors will be presented.

Visitation with public viewing will be held Thursday evening, March 6, 2020 at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City, from 5 pm until 7 pm where a Scriptural Wake service will be held at 6:30 pm.

Ronald George Mellman was born February 9, 1945 in Charles City, Iowa to George and Alice (Caruth) Mellman. Ron grew up in Charles City, and later the family moved to Mason City where he graduated from Newman High School in 1963. Following graduation, He enlisted into the United State Army in October of 1963, where he honorably served his country as a Radio Intelligence Operator. Following his Honorable discharge in 1968 Ron made his way back to the United States to make his home in Burchinal. Ron was united in marriage to Ngoc Thi “Monique” Nguyen on February 27, 1968 in Saigon, South Vietnam. The family was blessed with five children, Roger, Marie, Monty, Mark and Mary. Ron began recruiting for the 1133rd Transportation Company of the Iowa National Guard and transitioned to an Army Instructor based in Ft. Snelling, MN. In 1990 Ron created “Mellman's Painting” and worked until 2019.

Ron was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He will be remembered for his kind eyes, big laugh, bigger heart and love for family. He was a constant in the lives of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ron was known for his hard work ethic, and found a positive in every situation.

He is survived by his wife, Ngoc “Monique” of 52 years; his children, Roger, Marie Bird (Dave), Monty (Kim), Mark (Staci), and Mary Croft (Aaron); his grandchildren, Joshua (Allie), Jordan (Caleb), Ashley (John), Andrew (Anna), Alex, Payton (Tyler), Myah (Philip), Avery, Ava, Lauren, Adam, Brittany (Jeff), Addison, Jared and Chloe; and great-granddaughters Eleigha and Rory; as well as extended family members and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Alice.

Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. (641)423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.

To send flowers to the family of Ronald Mellman, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 5
Visitation
Thursday, March 5, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Mar 5
Scriptural Wake Service
Thursday, March 5, 2020
6:30PM
Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel
126 Third Street Northeast
Mason City, IA 50401
Mar 6
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, March 6, 2020
10:30AM
Epiphany Parish-Holy Family Catholic Church
714 North Adams Avenue
Mason City, IA 50401
