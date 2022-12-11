MASON CITY-Ronald G. Bier, 74, of Mason City, passed away on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at his home. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 10:30, at First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia, with Rev. Carol Kress officiating. Services will be livestreamed on First United Methodist Church's Facebook Page. Interment will be held in Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, from 4:00-6:00 p.m., at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 North Pennsylvania. Memorials may be directed to First United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com