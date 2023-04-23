Ronald F. Fistler

May 7, 1938-April 17, 2023

CLEAR LAKE-Ronald F. Fistler 84, died Monday, April 17, 2023, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit, Mason City.

Ronald F. Fistler was born on May 7, 1938, in Mason City, the first son of Fred and Ruth (Harlan) Fistler. He graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1956, as the class salutatorian. In 1958, he graduated from NIACC as co-valedictorian. Ron taught social studies and language arts for 9 years at Eagle Grove Community Schools, while earning his Bachelor's degree at Drake University.

Ron was employed as Supervisor of Instructional Services at the Iowa Braille and Sight Saving School in Vinton for 17 years, while earning his Master's degree in Library and Information Science at the University of Iowa. Then Ron moved to Milwaukee where he became Production Expeditor at the corporate headquarters of Liturgical Publications, Inc, where he also taught classes in Quality Control for new employees. He retired from LPI in 2001, moving back to the Clear Lake area.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Gary and Richard, sister Judy Rinnels and his partner of 36 years, Richard Wilcox, formerly of Cedar Rapids.

Ron is survived by his sister Donna Ginther and friend Bob Butner of Clear Lake, sister-in-law Cindy Fistler of Ventura; nephew Randy (Laura) Rinnels and their children Nicholas Rinnels, of Ventura, Jacob (Holly) Rinnels of St. Paul, MN, Hilary (Seth) Zrostlik of Forest City; nephew Dennis (Barbara) Rinnels, of Clear Lake and their daughter Alyssa of Northwood and Ashley (Michael) Augustine of Victor; as well as cousins Sandy Harlan Cave and Mikey Harlan Ott of San Leandro, CA.

In accordance with Ron's last wishes, he was cremated and requested no services, asking to be remembered as he was in life.

