Ronald Dean Molstad, 72, passed away on July 8, 2021 in St. Paul, MN after seven long years battling cancer. Ron was born July 25, 1948 in Mason City, Iowa to Dean and Ruth (Randall) Molstad. Ron was united in marriage with Linda Bradley on July 24, 1971. Together they had one daughter Carol Ann, who died in infancy. Survivors are his wife, Linda Molstad of Hastings; brother, Steven and wife Janet Molstad; sisters, Bonnie and Rick Martin, Mary Jo and Ron Groshens; and by many other relatives. Ron was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Diane Kay; and daughter, Carol Ann. Funeral services will be held at 5 p.m. on Saturday July 17th, 2021, at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel in Hastings, Minnesota. Interment will be Sunday July 18, 2021, at 2:00 p.m at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City Iowa. Reception following interment will be at Charlson Excavating Offices: 4111 7th Ave. N. Clear Lake IA.