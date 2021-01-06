Ronald Dean Crane

August 15, 1937-December 31, 2020

Ronald Dean Crane, known to many as “RD”, 83, of Iowa City and formerly of Mason City, died December 31, 2020 in his home in Iowa City. Ron passed peacefully surrounded by his family.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, January 8, 2021 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City.

Ron's family will hold a private funeral service on Saturday, January 9, 2020. Friends are invited to view the service via live stream on the Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel's Facebook page at 1:00 pm.

In lieu of flowers and customary remembrances, memorials may be left to Ron's family to be used towards a future memorial.

The son of Howard and Lottie (Lee) Crane, Ron was born on August 15, 1937 in Hampton, Iowa. He attended Mason City High School, graduating among the class of 1955. On April 5, 1957 Ron was united in marriage to Nancy Schurtz and together they would be blessed with three sons, Jeff, Rus, and Steve. He worked for the Des Moines Register and Tribune in circulation for 50 years prior to his retirement. He was a lifelong and active member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Mason City.