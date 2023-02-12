Ronald Craig Steenblock

April 25, 1936–February 08, 2023

BELMOND-Ronald C. Steenblock, 86, of Belmond, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Belmond United Methodist Church, 1031 1st Street South East in Belmond. Burial will be in the Belmond Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Ewing Funeral Home, 111 Luick's Lane South in Belmond.

The first born child of Ronald James and Ruth (Meyers) Steenblock, Ronald Craig was born in Belmond, Iowa April 25, 1936.

Ron attended his grade school years in Belmond and graduated in May of 1955. His sports activities in high school were track, baseball, basketball, and football. Ron's brother Harold graduated with him and they both excelled in football of which they were named co-captains at their graduation.

After graduating, during the summer of 1955 in Belmond, Ron would often visit the Mellow Maid on Main Street. On Saturday nights Ron would watch a young Marjorie Wiemann walking down the sidewalk on her way to her grandmother's house near Chapmans. Ron often told his friends, “There goes the woman I am going to marry”, as Marj walked by. September 1955, the two brothers along with several of their Belmond classmates entered the United States Air Force. Basic training was completed at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas followed by several months of specialty training in Lincoln, Nebraska. From Lincoln, Nebraska Ron and Harry were then ordered to Guam for 18 months. Ron's main assignment was converting oxygen to a liquid which was used to fuel and fly military missions to East Asia.

Upon his return to the States, beginning in November 1957, Ron began writing Marj every day, during his visits on military leave their courting began. One day in January 1958, Ron made the long drive from Lincoln, Nebraska to Mason City, Iowa. On that January night, Ron proposed to the love of his life Marjorie Wiemann and a 65 year romance began. On March 30, 1958 Ronald and Marjorie were united in marriage at the First Reformed Church in Alexander, Iowa. Ron and Marj spent the remaining 18 months of his military career in Lincoln, Nebraska. In September 1959 Ron and Marj returned to Belmond, Iowa.

Living in Belmond, Ron worked for Phyllis Pals at P&G for six months. Glen Eccles recruited Ron to come work for the city and in 1960 he began his community service working for the City of Belmond. In 1962, Ron changed jobs and began working for Central Soya. Upon the closing of the Central Soya plant in 1983, Ron returned to his roots working for the City of Belmond until his retirement in 1998.

During his years in Belmond, Ron gave back to the Belmond youth with many hours as a Scoutmaster and later Assistant Scoutmaster with BSA Troop 16. His focus shifted slightly when Belmond organized a Police Reserve Unit of which he was very active. From there he found his true calling as a veteran becoming a Military Honor Guard member until his passing.

Ron served his Lord his entire life beginning the Christian calling with his baptism and confession of faith at Belmond United Methodist Church. He continued his worship at Hope Reformed Church in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Bethany Reformed Church of Belmond, and the First Reformed Church of Alexander. He served honorably as a Deacon and finished as an Elder.

Ronald was as an avid golfer and lifelong member of the Belmond Country Club. He was a traditional Archery deer hunter, upland bird hunter, fisherman and conservationist. Over his years of playing golf, hunting and fishing, Ron mentored and provided advice and guidance to many family, friends and ‘buddies' through his many life experiences and stories.

With the union of Ron and Marj - four children were born; Faythe (1959), Craig (1961), Rhonda (1962) and Kent (1966), from these unions are 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

Immediate family are:

Faythe (Steenblock) and Nick Boller of Belmond and children Reece and Mandi Boller and Maya, Gabriel, Ronnie and Charlee. Nicole and Brittany Boller and daughter Finley. Nick's son Joel and April Porter and son Morrison.

Craig and Robyn (Radloff) Steenblock of Dickinson, Texas.

Rhonda (Steenblock) and Tom Korthas of Belmond, her daughters Heather and Nate Chodur and son Austin. Megan and Derek Stricker and son, Chase and Derek's daughter Taylor.

Kent and Debra (Salz) Steenblock and daughter Delaney of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Ron's remaining family and members are:

Sandra and Fred Suntken of Meservey, Iowa; Robert Negrete of Minnesota; Dennis and Cheryl Steenblock and Doug and Sandy Steenblock of Belmond, Iowa; Ronda Steenblock of Storm Lake, Iowa; Greg and Deb Steenblock of Ankeny, Iowa; Marion and Kevin Buseman and Cindy Juhlein of Dows, Iowa; and Randy and Candi Steenblock of West Lafayette , Indiana.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Ruth Steenblock. His brothers, David Gary (at birth), Harold, and Dallas. Sisters Constance Rodriguez, Gladys Negrete, and Debra Unger.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Ronald's name to the following:

Gateway Home Health and Hospice of Clarion, Iowa. Special thank you to Andrea Smidt who's warm and caring support and assistance given to Ron and his family during his passing was exceptional.

Belmond Veterans of Foreign Wars and Honor Guard

Boy Scouts Troop 16 Belmond, Iowa