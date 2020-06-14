Ronald Charlson

Ron was born on January 4, 1937 in Forest City, Iowa to Milton and Ruth (Rusley) Charlson, and worked alongside his father Milt on a hog farm west of Lake Mills, Iowa for many years. In December of 1975 he married Pamela Haltom Kinker, and continued to build his legacy in the swine world by selling prize winning Poland Chinas, Spotted and Hampshire Hogs. He also won several awards at numerous competitions and state fairs, including National Spotted Sire of the Year in 1976, which lead to his eventual induction into the Iowa Spotted Swine Breeders Hall of Fame in 1998. After moving on from hog farming, Ron finished out his professional career selling John Deere tractors at Brakke Implement in Mason City, Iowa.