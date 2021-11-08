Ronald Carl “Babe” Swanson

May 27, 1930-October 30, 2021

GARNER-Ronald Carl “Babe” Swanson, 91 of Garner, formerly of Forest City passed away peacefully into heaven Saturday, October 30, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday November 3, 2021, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 P.M., Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at Schott Funeral Home, 505 North Clark St., Forest City, Iowa 50436.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Babe Swanson memorial fund in care of the family.

Ronald Carl “Babe” Swanson was born May 27, 1930, in Garner, Iowa the son of Martha (Greiman) and Carl Swanson. At 15 years of age, Babe purchased his first truck and Swanson Trucking began. Babe's grandson, Shane still successfully operates the business. Babe's family moved to the Upper Flat neighborhood where he met Darlene Kuch at the Upper Flat Church. They married on December 26, 1951, and were blessed with two sons, Rodney and Monte. Sadly, Monte passed away on November 15, 2010. In 1956 Babe and Darlene moved to a farm near Forest City and Babe farmed and trucked until 2014.

The family enjoyed many wonderful trips across the nation and their best memories were the trips with their grandchildren. In 1991 Babe and Darlene began wintering in Texas where they enjoyed meeting the many wonderful people that lived there. Babe loved his family and enjoyed all the times he spent with his family and friends, he will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him

Babe is survived by his loving wife, Darlene of Garner; son, Rodney (Sharon) Swanson of Forest City; daughter-in-law, Jody Swanson of Forest City; brother, Eugene Swanson of Orange Park, FL; sister-in-law, Pearl Swanson of Blooming Prairie, MN; brother-in-law, Donald Kuch of Cleveland, OH; grandchildren, Angela (Tim) DeWaard, Alison (Nick) Bailey, Matthew (Jenna) Swanson, Shane (Danya) Swanson, Rachael (Jordan) Branstad, Ashley (Chad) Lunning, Tom and Samuel Swanson; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Alyssa, Ryan, Kelsey, Trayce, Teryn, Tristyn, Tucker, Brayden, Kaylee, Emeryson, Bristol, Finley, Nova, Kamden.

He is preceded in death by his son, Monte; brother, Norman; sister, Marcelle; sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Swanson, Deanna Swanson, Tillie Kuch and brother-in-law, Ray Linquist.