Ronald “Butch” E. Navratil

October 11, 1943-December 4, 2021

WASHINGTON-Ronald “Butch” E. Navratil, 78, of Washington, died Saturday, December 4, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.

A visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 11, 2021 at Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home in Charles City. A graveside service will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Rudd. A luncheon will be provided after the cemetery at the Rudd Community Betterment Center in the gymnasium, 501 Floyd Street, Rudd, Iowa 50471. In memory of Butch, the family request casual attire and to wear a shirt of your favorite sports team.

Butch was born October 11, 1943, the son of Wesley and Harriet Navratil in Mason City. He attended Rockford High School, Rockford, Iowa, where he met his future wife, Jean Wyborny. Butch and Jean were married on October 29, 1961. They spent most of their years together on an acreage outside of Rockford before moving in 2014 to Washington, Iowa.

Butch worked at the Rockford Brick & Tile until it closed its doors. He drove school bus for the RRMR School District for 23 years. He worked for Wyborny Concrete, Rudd, and next went to the Rockford Locker, Rockford. Butch worked until retirement at Hoover's Hatchery, Rudd. After moving to Washington, he drove school bus for the WACO School District until he began to have health issues.

Butch enjoyed gardening and sharing the produce with many of his neighbors. He loved watching the New York Yankees since he was a young boy. His favorite vacation was a week spent in New York City watching his team play. He enjoyed his large collection of toy tractors. Butch loved working outside, keeping his lawn in pristine condition. His strong work ethic and sense of humor were appreciated by many.

Butch is survived by his wife of 60 years, Jean; children: Loren (Sherri) Navratil of Ankeny, Dawn (Dave) Vallery of Hampton, and Pam (Steve) Tusler of Washington; 8 grandchildren: Ashley and Kyle Navratil, Katie Gossweiler, Sterling, Christian, and Brenna Vallery, Cassy and Cammy Tusler; 1 great grandchild, Bentley Gossweiler; brother, Jerry Navratil of Rockford; sisters: Marilyn (Denny) Mullen of Rockford, and Deb (Jim) Fitkin of Cedar Falls and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

