Ronald Brunner

April 15, 1950 - February 8, 2020

Sun City, AZ - Ronald Craig Brunner, 69, of Sun City, AZ, passed away on February 8th, 2020 due to a stroke. Born on April 15th, 1950 in Mason City, Iowa to George and Evelyn Brunner. He married Lucille (Haus) on November 15th, 1969 at St Joseph's Church in Mason City and celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary last year.

Ron worked in the grocery business in his early years and spent many many years in the beverage business in Mason City. Ron retired to Sun City, AZ in June of 2017. Ron enjoyed the warm weather and spending time with his grandchildren.

Ron's memory will live on with his daughter's, Danika (Paul) Buckley of Peoria, AZ and Heather Simon of Mason City. His grandchildren- Dustin (Cami) Smith, Cole and Kaden Buckley, Gabriella, Emma, and Lilei Simon, and great grandchildren Lincoln and Felicity Smith of Urbana, Iowa. Also 2 Brothers in law, Raymond (Jill) Haus, Fond du Lac, WI. and Melvin (Jane) Haus of Sun City, AZ.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, sister Linda Redenius, Georgia Franks and brother Rex, father in law Virgil Haus, and brother in law Alvin Haus.

Ron will be greatly missed and will have a special place in our hearts.

There will be no memorial service as Ron has donated his body to science. A celebration of his life for the family will be held at a later date.

