Ron “RD” Crane

August 15, 1937 - December, 31, 2020

Ron “RD” Crane, 83, of Iowa City and formerly of Mason City, died December, 31, 2020 at his home in Iowa City.

Visitation will be held Friday evening, January 8, 2021 from 4 pm until 6 pm at Hogan Bremer Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St NE, Mason City.

The son of Howard and Lottie (Lee) Crane, Ron was born on August 15, 1937 in Hampton, Iowa. He attended Mason City High School, graduating among the class of 1955.

On April 5, 1957 Ron was united in marriage to Nancy Schurtz and together they would be blessed with three sons, Jeff, Rus, and Steve.

Ron worked for the Des Moines Register and Tribune in circulation for 50 years prior to his retirement.

Those grateful in sharing in Ron's life are his wife, Nancy; sons, Jeff (Jan) Crane and their son, Charlie, Rus Crane and his children, Sam, Alec, and Chase, and Steve (Jill) Crane and his children, Abbi and Tate; three great granddaughters, Hayden, Rowan, and Haisley; brother, Roger (Darlene) Crane; brother in law, Dr. Steve (Cheryl) Schurtz; and several nieces and nephews as well as extended relatives and many friends.