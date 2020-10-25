Ron H. Brinkman
October 29, 1942 - October 20, 2020
Clear Lake – Ron H. Brinkman, 77, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Clear Lake VFW, 219 Main Ave., Clear Lake.
Ron was born October 29, 1942, the son of Richard “Dick” and Charlotte (Richardson) Brinkman in Des Moines. He married Pat Simon in 1962, and to that union four children were born. He later married Peggy Francis in 1994.
Ron graduated from Clear Lake High School prior to attending Iowa State University, where he studied architecture. The time spent at Iowa State helped Ron design his first home.
Ron worked in sales most of his career. He began working for Touristville Boats in Clear Lake prior to working for Harold H. Luiken and Sons in Steamboat Rock, IA.
Ron always enjoyed family trips and vacations including, snowmobile trips earlier in life and winters in Myrtle Beach, SC. He was a member of Rice Lake Golf and Country Club in Lake Mills and liked golfing, watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and Green Bay Packers, and having people stop to visit on his patio.
Ron is survived by his wife, Peggy Brinkman of Clear Lake; three children, Kim (John) Quintus of Ventura, Matt (Nancy) Brinkman of Clear Lake and Cindy (Doug) Rurup of Clear Lake; seven grandchildren, Alexa Quintus, Adam Brinkman, Riley Brinkman, Duke Olthoff, Trey Olthoff and Austin Rurup; great-grandson, Jackson Quintus; three step-children, Mindy Sharp, Traci (Rob) LeDuc and Amber (Rob Strange) Knabe; step-grandchildren, Noah Peters, Paige Knabe, Skylar Knabe and Hunter Knabe; sister, Vicki Whitman and nephews and niece, Brian, John and Julia.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter in infancy, Donna Jean.
Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 1st Ave. N., Clear Lake. 641-357-2193. ColonialChapels.com.
