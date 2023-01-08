Romeyn Christine Schrock Sloan

August 27, 1933-December 22, 2022

Romeyn Christine Schrock Sloan, 89, of Nevada, IA, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at her home. Service: 10:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First United Methodist Church in Nevada. Friends may call at First United Methodist Church from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Survivors include daughters Romeyn Jenkins and Rebecca (James) Day and sons Daniel (Jennifer) Sloan and James (Shannon) Sloan. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and 2 sister-in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her husband (Dale Sloan), her parents, her three older brothers, and son-in-law James Jenkins.

Romeyn was born August 27, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of George and Laura Romeyn (Hoke) Schrock. She graduated high school at 16, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Illinois in 1954 at the age of 20 with a degree in Home Economics education. She married Dale Norman Sloan on August 14, 1954 at Morgan Park United Methodist Church in Chicago. They were married for 64 years.

Romeyn taught Home Economics in the Chicago area, she was a homemaker, and a first grade teacher. In Iowa she was a substitute teacher, a professional pie baker, a tailor and mom for many children brought to her through the DHS foster program. Her last career was as a paraeducator assisting with special needs children in the Nevada School District through retirement at age 72.

Her motto for the family was “There's always room for one more.” Her door and her table were always open to children, family, friends, and strangers. No one would go away hungry.

Romeyn was known for her beautiful soprano voice and sang in many choirs (including church, university, Mason City Matinee Musicale and the Ames Choral Society) continuously for 75 years, beginning at the age of 6.

In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to the First United Methodist Church of Nevada or the Alzheimer's Association.