Roland “Rollie” Miller

Roland Ross Miller was born December 22, 1941 in Nora Springs, the son of Freeman and Mary Jane(Davison) Miller. He graduated from Nora Springs-Rock Falls High School. He served four years in the US Navy, receiving an honorable discharge. When he returned home he began his craft as a carpenter, working for himself as RM Construction, and most recently for Platts' Construction as a master carpenter, retiring in 2001.

Roland enjoyed his weekly stops to Pie's and More and multiple daily visits to Maid Rite. He carried the shop through its many generations: Schills, Pro's and Awe's, making friends with everyone who came in. He loved watching sports, whether it was the kids or professional teams, and was constantly rooting for the underdog. Roland never missed a birthday, and took great pride in hand delivering cards on your day, even if it meant tracking you down around town. Time spent with family and friends brought him happiness. His greatest joy was becoming a grandfather to his many beloved grandchildren and was known to keep an extra chair in the car,to ensure sure he never missed a game. He loved them with all of his heart.