Roland A. Brosz

November 6, 1929-November 23, 2021

MASON CITY-Roland A. Brosz, 92, of Mason City, Iowa passed away, Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at MercyOne Medical Center-North Iowa.

Funeral services will be held at 10 AM Saturday, December 4, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church, 1148 4th St. SE, with Pastor Sid Bohls officiating. Masks are required at church. Interment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 from 4 until 6 PM at the St. James Lutheran Church.

Roland was born November 6, 1929 in Tripp, SD the son of Arthur and Adina (Bietz) Brosz. On August 6, 1950 Roland was united in marriage to Deloris Freier in Tripp, SD. In 1956 the couple moved to Mason City, IA. To this union three children were born.

Roland loved cars whether it was working on them or just enjoying a great ride. He was an avid reader of car magazines. Roland spent many hours visiting with his friends over coffee at Hardee's and HyVee. After retiring from AAMCO Transmission in 1991, Roland began helping Gordon Taylor Auctions, and did so for many years. His true joy was family, he enjoyed making trips back to Tripp, SD to visit family and friends when he could. Roland looked forward to being around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Those thankful for having shared in Roland's life include his children, Jo Ann (Bruce) Diercks, Mark (Pam Weitzel) Brosz, Sandra (John) Diaz; grandchildren, Nathan Diercks, Christian Diercks, Ryan Brosz, Rachel (Nicholas) McGrew, Darleen Diaz; five great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin (Mary) Brosz and many nieces and nephews.

Roland was preceded in death by his parents, Wife Deloris in 2008; sister, Verna Anderson; and a brother, Gerhardt Brosz.

