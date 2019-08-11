June 8, 1939-July 31, 2019
GREENE - Funeral services for Roger Marsh, 80, of Greene, will begin on Sunday, August 18 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Greene. At 1pm a public Rosary Service will begin followed by Visitation at 1:30pm. A funeral mass will begin at 3pm with Interment including Veteran's Honors at St. Mary Cemetery, Greene, with a meal to follow at the St. Mary Parish Hall.
Roger Willard Marsh was born June 8, 1939, on the family farm between Greene and Dougherty and passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. He was a son of Willard and Helen (Knapp) Marsh. He was educated in Marble Rock and graduated prior to the consolidation of the Rudd Rockford Marble Rock School district.
Following High School, Roger enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the National Security Agency (NSA) based at Fort Devons in Ayer, Massachusetts. He played baseball on the army unit and later participated in a training camp with the Milwaukee Braves.
On June 3 1961, Roger was united in marriage with Theresa (Terri) Rossignolo in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Following his enlistment in the Army, Roger worked at various jobs including Oliver Implement in Charles City, IA, John Deere Harvester in East Moline, IL, Standard Oil Service Station in Marble Rock, IA, Boyd Implement in Northwood, IA, and Winnebego Industries in Forest City, IA. He began farming the family Century Farm as well as employed by the Floyd County Secondary Road Department maintaining roads for 27 years until he retired in 2004.
Roger was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Dougherty, IA and a member of the Dougherty American Legion Post for many years before joining St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greene. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, camping, hunting, feeding birds, tending his vegetable and flower gardens.
Family members include his wife of 58 years: Terri; their Children: Sr. Julie Marsh PBVM, New Orleans, LA; Jean Staudt (Paul), Dougherty; Steven (Jolene) Marsh, Crystal Lake, MN; Grandchildren: Sean (Emily) Staudt, Sydney Staudt (Randy) Groh; Celeste Staudt; Erika Marsh (Lance) Goettl ; Andrea Marsh (Jason) Bentley; Levi Marsh (fiancé Gillian Ingebritson); and four great-grandchildren: Mason Goettl, Aiden Goettl, Clayton Goettle, and James Staudt; Sister: Brenda Ballard and Brother- in-law: Roger Staudt along with many nieces and nephews.
Roger is preceded in death by his parents; daughter Jennifer, sister Bonita Staudt, brother Ronald and brother-in-law Daniel Ballard.
Memorials may be directed to Mayo Cancer Research Center in Rochester, MN (https://philanthropy.mayoclinic.org/donatemc) and Hotel Hope in New Orleans, LA (www.hotelhope.org)
Retz Funeral Home, 519 N. First St. Greene in charge of services. 641-823-4457 www.retzfh.com
