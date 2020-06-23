× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Roger Staudt

February 9, 1938 - June 20, 2020

Roger Staudt, 82, of Marble Rock, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.

A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Roger at St. Mary's Catholic Church at Roseville with Father Ralph Davis celebrating the Mass. The family invites friends to attend the burial following the service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery at Roseville

Roger Donald Staudt was born February 9, 1938 in Floyd County, Iowa to Earl and Dorothy (Schmitt) Staudt. He graduated from Marble Rock High School in 1955. Roger married Bonita Marsh on June 16, 1958 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greene. They were blessed with five sons, 13 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Roger worked as a seed dealer for Dekalb for 33 years and was a proud farmer. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Roseville. Roger was an avid bowler and made delicious chocolate chip cookies and beef jerky for his family. He enjoyed traveling and wintering in Arizona for 14 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their activities.