Roger Staudt
February 9, 1938 - June 20, 2020
Roger Staudt, 82, of Marble Rock, passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020 at the Floyd County Medical Center in Charles City.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Roger at St. Mary's Catholic Church at Roseville with Father Ralph Davis celebrating the Mass. The family invites friends to attend the burial following the service at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 26, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church Cemetery at Roseville
Roger Donald Staudt was born February 9, 1938 in Floyd County, Iowa to Earl and Dorothy (Schmitt) Staudt. He graduated from Marble Rock High School in 1955. Roger married Bonita Marsh on June 16, 1958 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Greene. They were blessed with five sons, 13 grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
Roger worked as a seed dealer for Dekalb for 33 years and was a proud farmer. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Roseville. Roger was an avid bowler and made delicious chocolate chip cookies and beef jerky for his family. He enjoyed traveling and wintering in Arizona for 14 years. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their activities.
Roger is survived by his sons: Patrick (Monica) Staudt, Anthony (Janet) Staudt, Jeffery (Sandy) Staudt, Fredrick (Laura) Staudt and Phillip (Sonya) Staudt; 13 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sisters: Catherine (John) Rossi, Marlys Staudt, and Karen Trettin; sister-in-law, Mona Staudt; along with many nieces, nephews, and other family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonita on April 10, 2017; brother, Ronald Staudt; and brother-in-law, Mike Trettin.
Hauser Weishaar Funeral Home, (641) 228-2323, 1205 South Main Street, Charles City, Iowa 50616 is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall for the family at www.hauserfh.com.
Service information
11:00AM
.
Roseville, IA 50613
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.