Roger L. Will

(1940-2020)

Roger Lee Will, 79, of Surprise, Arizona passed away peacefully at home, Monday July 27, 2020 after an over 3 year battle with cancer.

Roger was born on August 17, 1940 in Corwith, Iowa to Fred and Vera(Wagner)Will. He grew up on the family farm before attending Wartburg College, Waverly, IA where he met Connie Clarine who were married for 56 years.

Roger joined the Army where he was stationed in Germany. They lived in Forest City, IA for 45 years. He worked at Winnebago Industries for 5 years. Then he joined Dubois Chemicals where, for over 30 years,he was in sales and sales management.

Roger was very active in church. A member of Lions Club, Pheasants Forever and Ducks Unlimited.

Roger had many passions in life centered around his family, friends and nature. He loved to travel all over the world, visiting all 50 US states and 40 countries on 6 continents. He was an avid gardener, golfer, photographer and woodworker.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Connie; his children, Wendy(John) Hartley of Maple Grove, Minnesota, Denise(David) Nickerson of Cave Creek, Arizona and Darin Will; grandchildren Angelina Hartley, Zachary Nickerson and Hannah Nickerson; brother, Michael(Barbara) Will and sister Mary(Steve) Aagard; Carolyn(Gerry) Krug and many cousins, nephews and nieces.

Roger was proceeded in death by his parents and parents-in-law.

Funeral Services will be held 2:00 pm Friday, July 31, 2020 virtually by Community of Grace Lutheran Church in Peoria, Arizona with Pastor Tim Wright officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be donated to Feed My Starving Children, Community of Grace Lutheran Church, Peoria, AZ or a cancer research fund.

