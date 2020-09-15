× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Roger L. Marsh Jr.

(1960 - 2020)

Roger L. Marsh Jr., 60, of Mason City, IA passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa, IA. A private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. In expression of sympathy memorials may be sent to Fullerton Funeral Home in care of the family.

Roger was born in Mason City, IA on March 17, 1960 to Roger L. Marsh Sr. and LaVonne (Berding) Marsh. He was confirmed and baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church. Roger graduated from Mason City High School. He was united in marriage to Rose Tanner. To their union two children were born; the couple later divorced. Roger worked for Tuttle Construction, Wright Tree Service and most recently Mason City High School until early retirement.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Roger Marsh Sr. (Polly Bellinghouse) of Mason City and LaVonne Blackmer of Mason City; children, Cory (Paige) Marsh of Northwood and Aubrey Marsh (Mitch Webb) of Albert Lea, MN; grandchildren, Briggs and Remi Marsh; sister, Tammy Marsh of Mason City; step-sisters, Cheryl (Alex) Ramon, Julie (Rod) Davis, Patti (Tony) Florman and their families and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.