Roger L. Marsh Jr.
(1960 - 2020)
Roger L. Marsh Jr., 60, of Mason City, IA passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Crestridge Care Center in Maquoketa, IA. A private family graveside service will be held at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. In expression of sympathy memorials may be sent to Fullerton Funeral Home in care of the family.
Roger was born in Mason City, IA on March 17, 1960 to Roger L. Marsh Sr. and LaVonne (Berding) Marsh. He was confirmed and baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church. Roger graduated from Mason City High School. He was united in marriage to Rose Tanner. To their union two children were born; the couple later divorced. Roger worked for Tuttle Construction, Wright Tree Service and most recently Mason City High School until early retirement.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents, Roger Marsh Sr. (Polly Bellinghouse) of Mason City and LaVonne Blackmer of Mason City; children, Cory (Paige) Marsh of Northwood and Aubrey Marsh (Mitch Webb) of Albert Lea, MN; grandchildren, Briggs and Remi Marsh; sister, Tammy Marsh of Mason City; step-sisters, Cheryl (Alex) Ramon, Julie (Rod) Davis, Patti (Tony) Florman and their families and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Roger was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents; step-father, Dean Blackmer; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Fullerton Funeral Home, 123 2nd St SE, Mason City, IA 50401, 641-423-8676 www.Fullertonfh.com Facebook/Fullertonfuneralhomes.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.