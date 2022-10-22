Roger L. Gentz

June 5, 1941-October 19, 2022

NORTHWOOD-Roger L. Gentz, 81 of Northwood passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 19, 2022.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 24, at First Shell Rock Lutheran Church, 1406 Central Ave., Northwood, IA with Rev. David Emmons officiating. He will be laid to rest at Sunset Rest Cemetery.

Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, at Conner Colonial Chapel, 1008 1st Avenue S., Northwood. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Roger LeRoy Gentz was born June 5, 1941 in Northwood “Kensett Township”, son of Roy Wilmer and Olga “Caroline” (Thompson)Gentz. Roger graduated at the age of 16 from Northwood High School in 1958 and married the love of his life, Eloise Beth Johnson on September 1, 1961. They had four kids: Steven, Bradley, Brenda and Deanna. The family made their home in Northwood where Roger worked for 36 years with the Worth County Secondary Road Maintenance Department.

Roger's sweetcorn made it to the tables of countless families for over 40 years. He was one of the founding members of the WCDA Board. Time spent rebuilding his ‘57 Pontiac brought him joy. Roger was a lifetime member of First Shell Rock Lutheran Church. Most of all, Roger loved his family and enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and their four legged companions.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Steven (Kristi)Gentz of Hastings, MN, Bradley (Reniah)Gentz of Osage, Brenda and Deanna Gentz both of Northwood; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Junette Burrier and Violet Baldwin; brother-in-law, Fred Samuelson; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Eloise; parents, Roy and Caroline; sister, Viola Samuelson.

Conner Colonial Chapel. 641-324-1543. ColonialChapels.com