Roger J. Poohl

November 2, 1942-January 27, 2022

OSAGE-Roger J. Poohl, 79 of Osage, died Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Des Moines VA Medical Center in Des Moines, IA.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1203 State St., Osage, with Rev. Raymond Burkle officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Tuesday at the church where a Knights of Columbus Rosary will be said at 10:45 a.m. It is suggested that masks be worn for visitation and the funeral service.

Roger was born November 2, 1942, the son of Frank F. and Edith (Hollatz) Poohl in Mason City. He married Delores Schoenbauer on September 1, 1973, in New Prague, MN.

A graduate of Mason City High School, Roger enlisted in the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War. Following an honorable discharge, he returned to Mason City where he was a firefighter at the Mason City Fire Department for nearly 32 years, retiring in 1997. During his career he was also a painting contractor throughout North Iowa.

Roger was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus, both in Osage, and Iowa Firemen's Association. He enjoyed being outdoors while fishing, boating and camping. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan, as well as an Iowa Hawkeyes enthusiast. He also liked playing cards with family and friends, completing puzzles and word searches.

Roger is survived by his wife, Delores Poohl of Osage; children, Kristen (Alan) King of Eagan, MN and Janel (Jon) Gustafson of West Des Moines, IA; grandchildren, Natalie and Hunter King and Alexa and Isaac Gustafson; sisters, Bonnie (Gary) Younge of Thornton, IA and Sharon Ryg of Clear Lake, IA; siblings-in-law, Jack Paur of Kilkenny, MN, Val Pink of Shakopee, MN, Tom (Jeanne) Schoenbauer of Faribault, MN, Yvette (Greg) Goodrich of Blue Earth, MN and Marilyn (Paul) Hentges of Jordan, MN; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley (Larry) Bayless; sisters-in-law, Martha Paur, Marge Pink and Mary Schoenbauer; and brother-in-law, Lynn Andresen.

