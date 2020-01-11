Roger J. Hendershot

A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. His remains will return to Sheboygan, WI in the summer to his final resting place. Military honors will be presented by the Mason City Honor Guard.

Roger John Hendershot was born November 27, 1928 in Sheboygan, WI, the son of Lester and Esther (Schuchardt) Hendershot. Growing up in Sheboygan, Roger attended and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1946. In 1946 Roger enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served his country honorably until a medical discharge later that year. He married Marilyn Hawe on October 11, 1947 in Sheboygan. To this union five children were born, Donna, Linda, Barry, Glen and Joy. For over 38 years Roger worked for the Chicago and North Western Railroad, having started as a Section Hand and working his way up to a Regional Manager's position until his retirement in 1985. Following retirement, the family made their home in Mason City.