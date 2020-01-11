Roger J. Hendershot
November 27, 1928 - January 9, 2020
Mason City - Roger J. Hendershot, 91, of Mason City, IA took his final train to the Promised Land on January 9, 2020.
A Celebration of Roger's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 419 N Delaware Ave, Mason City, IA 50401. His remains will return to Sheboygan, WI in the summer to his final resting place. Military honors will be presented by the Mason City Honor Guard.
A Memorial Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral at the church.
To honor Roger, the family requests Packer attire be worn.
In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be directed to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or MercyOne North Iowa Hospice Inpatient Unit.
Roger John Hendershot was born November 27, 1928 in Sheboygan, WI, the son of Lester and Esther (Schuchardt) Hendershot. Growing up in Sheboygan, Roger attended and graduated from Sheboygan Central High School in 1946. In 1946 Roger enlisted into the United States Marine Corps, where he served his country honorably until a medical discharge later that year. He married Marilyn Hawe on October 11, 1947 in Sheboygan. To this union five children were born, Donna, Linda, Barry, Glen and Joy. For over 38 years Roger worked for the Chicago and North Western Railroad, having started as a Section Hand and working his way up to a Regional Manager's position until his retirement in 1985. Following retirement, the family made their home in Mason City.
Roger found peace in the outdoors, in his earlier years he loved to fish, deer hunt, and most of all, pheasant hunt. This love transitioned into a bountiful garden that he shared with others. Roger was proud of his independence and enjoyed maintaining an impeccable lawn. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan, and could be found cheering on the Green Bay Packers each game. Most of all Roger loved his family, and looked forward to times with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his great-great-grandson.
He is survived by his children, Donna (Bill) Zelazoski of Green Bay, WI, Linda Field of Sun City West, AZ, and Glen (Susan) Hendershot of Mason City, IA; daughter-in-law, LouAnn Hendershot of Oshkosh, WI; grandchildren, Nathan (Lisa), Anne (Francys), Rebecca, Rachelle, Robin, Corrie (Bob), Angie (Ryan), Dawn (Aaron), Zack, and Luke; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; brother, Darryl Hendershot of Thousand Palms, CA; sister-in-law, Toni Hendershot of Great Falls, MT; a special friend, Glea Brunner; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.
Those greeting him in Heaven are his parents, Lester and Esther; wife of 58 years, Marilyn in 2005; his son, Barry; his daughter, Joy; his siblings, Dale, Leslie, Wayne and Doris; as well as his many railroad retirement friends and breakfast bunch.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel. 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, IA 50401. (641) 423-2372. ColonialChapels.com.
