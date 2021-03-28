Roger Frederick Honold

During their years on the farm, he served on many boards and committees in the Franklin County community. He was on the CAL school board, Franklin General Hospital Board of Trustees, several terms on the Nazareth Lutheran Church council as well as Sunday School superintendent and teacher. He was also active in 4-H, Farm Bureau and producer organizations. He was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Ogden and VFW of Boone.

He is survived by his wife, Dixie, children Nancy (Tom) Teigen, Carol Barnett, and David (Karen) Honold, stepchildren Duwayne (Nancy) Fink and Denise (Greg) Wilgenbusch, grandchildren Peter (Elizabeth) Teigen, Kari Teigen, Laura (Brooks) Kromer, Joseph Honold and Paul Honold, step-grandchildren Annette (Kenny) Miller, MacKenzie (Steve) Gersdorf, Meredith Fink, Bret Wilgenbusch and Alex Wilgenbusch, step-great-grandchildren Jordan and Riley Gersdorf, and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Shirley, and his sisters Frances and Lois.

Roger was loved by all who knew him and he will be very much missed. His secret to a long good life was good diet, good attitude, and lots of love given and received from family, friends and yes, even his pets. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, garden and working on old tractors. And most of all, he enjoyed being a loyal Cubs fan.

Private family services were held, and burial in the Coulter cemetery and a celebration of life will be at a later date. Memorials to honor Roger are suggested to some of the organizations that he volunteered for, including the Iowa Gold Star Military Museum and Meals from the Heartland.