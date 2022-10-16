Roger E. Wigton

January 28, 1931-October 9, 2022

Roger E. Wigton, 91, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2022 at home in Hot Springs, Arkansas.

Roger was born January 28, 1931 in Newton, Iowa to parents, Charles and Hazel (McCleary) Wigton. He graduated from Johnston High School, Johnston, Iowa in 1947. He attended Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa. He was a proud US Navy Korean War Veteran, where he faithfully served his country from 1947-1952. He worked for Kurtz Hardware in Des Moines (1947-1958) Curries Manufacturing, Mason City, Iowa (1959-1979) and Doors, Inc., Des Moines until his retirement in 1998. Following retirement he moved to Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, where he lived for over 20 years and moved to Hot Springs in 2019.

Roger is survived by his sister, Mary (Ray) Gamache; children, Laura (Tom) Hartwig, David (Pat) Wigton, Dan Wigton, Paul Eliason and Dorcey Eliason; 11 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren. and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Leonard; sister, Jean (Don) Heldenbrand and spouses, Gloria, Sharon and Betty.

Cremation rites have been accorded and private services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be directed to Country Club Village Community, Hot Springs. Please visit www.caruth-hale.com for additional information and online condolences.

Roger was an admirable man, shown by his gentle character, his treatment of others and his love for his family. He will be deeply missed.