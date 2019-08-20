Roger Dale Sido
May 12, 1950 - August 17, 2019
MASON CITY - Roger Dale Sido, 69, of Rockwell, died on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center of North Iowa. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 305 Elm Street E in Rockwell. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish Center in Rockwell with a Scriptural wake service beginning at 6:30 p.m. followed by a time of sharing. Interment will be held in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Rockwell. Memorials may be directed to the family of Roger Sido. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
Roger was born on May 12th, 1950 to Bernice and Dale Sido in Charles City, Iowa. He graduated from Rockford High School in 1968, and married his high school sweetheart, Teresa (Frascht) on July 1st 1972. Together they raised four children in Rockwell, Iowa – Brad, Andrea, Marc, and Colin.
Roger worked for many years in the agriculture industry at several places including the Rockford Co-op and Thermogas in Charles City. You could often find him spending time with his beloved family or drinking coffee with friends. Roger truly enjoyed the outdoors whether it was fishing, skiing, or camping – as long as there was a good fire burning. Whether it was an old piece of farm machinery or a song from the 50's, he had an appreciation for the “classics” and spent many hours tinkering with different projects or parts. He was an avid fan of NASCAR.
He was a lifelong patriot. Roger was an active and committed member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rockwell and the Knights of Columbus.
Roger is survived by his wife, Teresa, and children Brad (Amanda) Sido, Andrea (Scott) Sonberg, Marc (Rochelle) Sido, and Colin (Rachel) Sido, and grandchildren Caleb, Gage, Devan, Kyleigh, Liam, and Adelyn. He is also survived by his brother, Russ Sido, sister Renee (Bill) Knoop, and Uncle Myron ‘Ferd' Stadtlander. Roger was loved by many nieces and nephews, in-laws, and friends.
He was preceded in by death by his parents, Dale and Bernice.
Arrangements are with Major Erickson Funeral Home & Crematory, 111 N. Pennsylvania Avenue, Mason City, Iowa 50401, 641-423-0924, www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com
