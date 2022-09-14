Roger D. Fjelstad

May 11, 1934-September 12, 2022

LAKE MILLS-Roger D. Fjelstad, age 88 of Lake Mills, IA, passed away on Monday, September 12, 2022 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Funeral services for Roger will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 16, 2022 at Salem Lutheran Church, Lake Mills, with Pastor Joel Guttormson and Mr. Kermit Singelstad officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for Roger will take place one hour prior to the services at the church.

The service will be livestreamed beginning at 1:00 Friday. Simply go to www.schottfuneralhomes.com and click on Roger's information. The link can be found under the “Tribute Wall” tab just under his name.

You can contact the family with on-line condolences at:

641-585-2685