Roger Ames

September 15, 1935-June 25, 2021

MASON CITY-Roger Ames, 85 of Mason City, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021 at Good Shepherd Health Center in Mason City. Public Visitation will be held 4:00 - 7:00 p.m., Friday July 9, 2021 at Retz Funeral Home, 203 Maple Street, Sheffield. Interment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Sheffield. Please wear Hawkeye clothing or colors to the visitation in Roger's honor.

Roger Dean Ames was born September 15, 1935 at Swaledale, a son of Lloyd Ames and Ethel (Ransom-Long) Ames. Roger was raised in the Swaledale area by his parents and step-parents Ed Ransom and Lucille Ames. He attended country school and Swaledale High School, while working on the family farm.

On February 13, 1955 Roger was united in marriage with Leona Mae Schoning at the Sheffield Methodist Church. This union was blessed with three children.

Roger worked for Coca-Cola then Midland Coop before working at the Portland Coop. He later became manager of the Farmers Coop in Mason City until his retirement. In retirement he worked part time in maintenance at First Citizens Bank in Mason City and for a few seasons with Leona, he managed the Rockwell Linn Grove Golf and Country Club.