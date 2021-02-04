Roger A. Bachman

Roger Arthur Bachman was born March 23, 1938 to Clarence and Maude (Henry) Bachman in Mason City, Iowa. He was baptized at the United Methodist Church in Klemme, Iowa. Roger was raised on the family farm and graduated from Klemme High School in 1956. Following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, serving from 1956 to 1960. During that time, he served 18 months overseas in Okinawa, Japan. Returning back to the states, he was stationed at Little Rock, Arkansas until his honorable discharge in 1960. While in service, Roger married Patricia Porter on December 19, 1959, a marriage that blessed his life with five children, Mark, Todd, Joel, Kimberly, and Michael. They moved to the family farm in 1960 and started farming and raising livestock. Besides farming, Roger worked off the farm in construction and started employment with the Klemme Coop Elevator and retired from there after 24 years. During this time, his son, Mark, joined the farming operation. On September 8, 1990, Roger married Ruth Solomonson. They made their home in Forest City, Iowa. With this marriage he was blessed with two stepchildren, Michael and Debra.