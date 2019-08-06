Rodolfo 'Rudy' Munoz Ibarra
December 19, 1937 - August 3, 2019
MASON CITY - Rodolfo “Rudy” Munoz Ibarra, 81, of Mason City passed away surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, at Epiphany Parish Holy Family Catholic Church, 722 N. Adams Ave., Mason City, with Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.
Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. A rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. with a scriptural wake service to follow.
Rudy was born the son of Francisco and Esperanza (Munoz) Ibarra in Allende, Coahuila, Mexico on December 19, 1937. He was united in marriage to Helen Flores, his wife of 60 years, on October 23, 1958 in Mason City, Iowa. To this union four children were born. Yolanda, Steve, Gloria, and Michele.
Rudy, as many knew him, was truly a self-made man. Coming to the United States alone at the age of eleven, Rudy had a strong work ethic and found his way north before setting his roots in Iowa. He was employed at Decker's Meat Packing Plant till its closure, and then was employed at Lehigh Portland Cement Company. Rudy was very proud of obtaining multiple certifications from Lehigh Cement Company where he retired as a heavy equipment operator. He learned many skills through his life, and owned as well as managed rental property with his wife. During his time owning and managing rental properties, he touched many lives throughout North Iowa.
He was a man of strong faith in the Lord. Rudy was always willing to join in prayer for others as well as offer a prayer of support when needed. Rudy enjoyed going to gun shows, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. Anyone who knew him was familiar with how quick he was to share stories of his hunting and fishing adventures. He was an extremely caring, dedicated, and loving man. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially the multiple family vacations to Mexico. He enjoyed socializing with friends, listening to music, and dancing with his wife.
Rudy is survived by his wife, Helen Ibarra of Clear Lake; four children, Yolanda Lichman of Mason City; Steve Ibarra of Mason City; Gloria Ibarra of Clear Lake; and Michele (Borden) Plunkett of Mason City. Seven grandchildren, Elena Lichman of Mason City; Danielle Lichman of Chicago, IL; Alex Lichman of Bloomington, IL; Alexa Sellergren of Chicago, IL; Marcus Plunkett of Mason City; Joseph Sberal and Jaclyn Sberal of Clear Lake; three siblings, Alicia Vasquez of Mason City; Josephine (David) McDevitt of Clear Lake; and Mary (Don) Burgess of Scottsdale, Arizona; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francisco and Esperanza Ibarra; two brothers, Francisco Ibarra, Jr., and Joseph Ibarra; a brother-in-law, Rufus Vasquez; a son-in-law, Jon Lichman, and a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Ibarra.
Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City. 641-423-2372.
