Rodney Vellinga
Mr. Rodney Vellinga, age 100, of Orange City, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at his son's home in Lamy, New Mexico.
There will be a private family service on Saturday, October 31, at 1:30 pm, at the Trinity Reformed Church in Orange City. Mark Vellinga will officiate. Interment will follow the service at the West Lawn Cemetery in Orange City. Arrangements are the Oolman Funeral Home in Orange City.
You are invited to send a message of condolence, print a memorial folder, and participate in the service via livestream at www.oolman.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.