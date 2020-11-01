Rodney J. Vellinga

Rodney John Vellinga, age 100, passed away on October 25, 2020, at the home of his son, Tim Vellinga, in Lamy, New Mexico. Rodney was born on March 3, 1920, in West Branch Township, Iowa, the son of Henry and Dena Vellinga. He married Irene Van Wyk in 1943 and, together, they had 7 children. The family lived on a farm near Ireton, and later, on a farm near Alton. The family moved into Orange City in 1964 when Rodney began work at the Orange City Elevator. Rodney's greatest accomplishment was being a loving father and grandfather. In small and big ways, he gave his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren many stories of grace and courage. Those stories formed our hearts, our vision and our actions. He will be forever remembered for his kindness and gentleness. Wonderful memories of Grandpa's grandchildren include his amazingly consistent golf swing, his moped gang cruising the town (and letting the kids take an occasional spin ), the wooden clocks he made for each of them, the dollar he gave them if they would say the Lord's Prayer at big family dinners. He was a dedicated caregiver when Irene was ill. A highlight of his life was a trip to Washington, DC, on an Honor Flight in 2009. Rodney and Irene spent many winters in South Texas where they made life-long friends. Rodney is survived by his brother, Bob Vellinga, sister-in-law, Leola TeGrotenhuis, sons Rodney D. Vellinga (Cathy), of Sioux City, David Vellinga (Nancy), of Des Moines, Mark Vellinga (Miriam), of Orange City, Tim Vellinga (Jennifer), of Lamy, New Mexico, and daughters Adriana Attleson, of Mason CIty, and Deb Netten (Ron), of Storm Lake. He is also survived by 18 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by both parents, sisters Bertha VanderStoep, Helen Korver, Nell Mouw, Wilma Klopfenstein, and brothers John Vellinga, and Harvey Vellinga, son Steven in 1968, his wife, Irene, in 2013, and son-in-law Dick Attleson in 2017.