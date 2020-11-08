Rodney A. Fuller

November 14, 1958-April 25, 2020

Clear Lake – Rodney Allen Fuller, 61, of Clear Lake, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Clear Lake VFW, 219 Main Ave., Clear Lake.

Rodney was born on November 14, 1958, the son of Herbert, Jr. and Elda (Woiwod) Fuller in Mason City. A graduate of Clear Lake High School, class of 1977, he completed the diesel mechanics program at Albert Lea Vocational Technical Institute in Albert Lea, MN.

Rodney moved to California in 1987, and worked for United Airlines at Los Angeles International Airport. While living in California, he met Cecilia Remoto and they were married on December 13, 1992, in Torrance, CA. They moved back to Iowa in 1999, and he began working for Titan Machinery and Hupp Toyotalift as a mechanic. He most recently was a truck driver in Iowa and Minnesota.

Rodney was a member of Galilean Lutheran Church in Clear Lake and enjoyed working in his garage and attending auctions.