Robin D. Faught

Robin was known for his bright green shirts and his morning can of Diet Mountain Dew; he lived up to the clique of work hard, play hard. Few men worked as hard as Robin Faught; he'd use a combination of self-taught tactics and will his way to complete any project that he encountered. One of the biggest conversations pieces was his three children; whether it was a sports activity, 4-H projects, or any such accomplishment, Robin always found a way to highlight the joy his children brought him. There was never a challenge that Robin wouldn't face; he wanted the very best out of everyone around him, never settling for just good enough. Family always came first, and no one was going to get in the way of providing for the future. Robin was an amazing husband, father, son, brother, and friend and he will be greatly missed by the many that knew him and loved him dearly.