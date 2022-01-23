Robin Andrew "Big Bear" Sehlstrom

February 3, 1962-January 14, 2022

MASON CITY-Robin Andrew "Big Bear" Sehlstrom, 59 of Mason City, died Friday, January 14, 2022, at Avera Queen of Peace Hospital in Mitchell, SD.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd St. NE, Mason City, with Mark Doebel officiating and military honors provided the Mason City Veterans. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery in Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022, at the funeral home in Mason City.

Robin was born February 3, 1962, the son of George Wadena and Leona Bush in Mahnomen, MN. He was later adopted and raised by Wilmer Sehlstrom. He married Becky Murl on December 19, 1998, in Roseau, MN.

A graduate of Roseau High School in Minnesota, Robin enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served in Beruit, Lebanon. Following an honorable discharge, he began driving a semi-truck while living in California, and later settled in Minnesota and Iowa.

Robin enjoyed photography and was an avid collector of antique steam engines, ink pens, guns and clocks. He was extremely proud to have served his country in the Marine Corps and took pride in his career of truck driving. More than anything he loved spending time with his family and enjoying life to its fullest.

Robin is survived by his wife, Becky Sehlstrom of Mason City; children, Rebeca Smith of Oregon, Andrew Sehlstrom of Naytahwaush, MN, DJ (Amy Kranz) Murl of Mason City, Tonia Murl of Mason City, Kyndra (Mason) Wadenah-Sehlstrom of Decorah, IA, Tristan Wadenah-Sehlstrom of Champion, OH and Beth (Tyler) Gerleman of Mason City; 20 grandchildren; and siblings, Donald Sehlstrom of Minnesota, Wendy (Gerald) Martin of Minnesota, Wayne Sehlstrom of Mason City, Leland (Teresa) Sehlstrom of Minnesota, Larry (Denise Gunderson) Sehlstrom of Minnesota and Randy (Barb) Sehlstrom of Arizona.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a stillborn child; stepfather, Gary Hendrickson; and aunts and uncles.

