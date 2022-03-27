Roberta L. Cooper

February 22, 1931-March 22, 2022

MASON CITY-Roberta L. Cooper, 91, of Mason City passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

Funeral Services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Praise Community Church, 11 2nd Street NW, Mason City, IA with Pastor Jeff Dahlin officiating. She will be laid to rest at Elmwood- St. Joseph Cemetery, Mason City.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until service time at the church.

If friends desire, memorials may be directed to Praise Community Church.

Roberta Louise Gallion was born February 22, 1931 in Manly, IA the daughter of Roy W. and Helen L. (Stickfort) Gallion. Growing up in Manly, Roberta graduated from Manly High School. On July 23, 1950 she married the love of her life, Merrill Cooper and the couple was blessed with four children: Cynthia, Nancy, Sandra and Dennis.

Those left to honor her memory are her beloved husband of 71 years, Merrill; children, Cynthia (Larry) Friedrich of St. Peter, MN, Nancy (Kevin) Widman of Lakewood, WA, Sandra (Ross) Swyter of Britt, IA, and Dennis (Claudia) Cooper of Mason City; grandchildren, Heather (Dylan) Hooper, Corey (Kelly) Widman, Casey (Courtney) Widman, Cristi Widman, Emily (Nate) Belt, Hannah Swyter, Wesley (Felicia) Cooper, William (Michelle) Cooper and Wyatt Cooper; great-grandchildren, Jackson, Morgan, Rob (Madi), Reese, Cammy, Charlotte, Mason, Hunter, Amy, Ivy, Norah, Leah, Posey, and Porter; siblings, Edward (Arlene) Gallion and Sharon (Dick) Bosma; sisters-in-law, Patricia Miller; as well as Merrill's family, numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Roy and Helen; a brother, Duwayne Gallion; sister, Beatrice Smoley; and numerous in-laws.

