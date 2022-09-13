Roberta Edna (Hewett) Boehlje Eno

August 19, 1936-September 3, 2022

SHEFFIELD - Roberta Edna (Hewett) Boehlje Eno, 86, passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home in Sheffield. She was born on August 19, 1936 in Nora Springs, Iowa, daughter of Claude and Bonnie Hewett. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1954.

Roberta married Richard Boehlje in August 1957 and had two children, Susun and Sally. Richard died in August of 1962. She married Ernest John Boehlje in February 1964 and had two children, Wendall and Sandra. They purchased the Boehlje family farm and resided there until John's passing in January 1989. In February of 1992, she married William (Billy) Fred Eno.

Throughout her life, Roberta was a devoted farm wife, homemaker, mother, and grandmother. She volunteered her time to her community through church, Mercy auxiliary, and many other groups. She is preceded in death by her parents, her siblings Robert, Richard, Ronald, and Rose, her half-siblings Diane and Mona, her husbands Richard and John, and her daughter Susun Rae.

She is survived by her husband Billy, her children Sally (Kevin) Crowley, Wendall (Rittu) Boehlje, and Sandra (Greg) LeDuc, her grandchildren Maddy, Grayson, Sophia (Max), Nathanial (Maddy), Charley, Katy, and Quinn, great-grandchildren Judah and David and half-siblings Victor and Peggy.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, September 16, at First Grace Baptist Church in Sheffield. Those who would like to honor her with a memorial contribution are asked to contribute to the West Fork Food Pantry, 106 W Gilman Street, Sheffield, Iowa 50475.

Counsell Woodley Funeral Home of Sheffield is caring for Roberta and her family.