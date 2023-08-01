Robert Warren Huntington

September 21, 1933 - July 26, 2023

CEDAR LAKE - Robert Warren Huntington, 89, Clear Lake, Iowa died Wednesday, July 26, 2023 at the Heritage Care Center, Mason City, Iowa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 Second Ave. N., Clear Lake, Iowa, with Pastor Sylvester Holima officiating. Inurnment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 310 First Ave. N., Clear Lake, and will continue one hour prior to the service.

Family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorials be directed to the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, Clear Lake Public Library, Clear Lake Noon Lions Club, Wright On the Park, Clear Lake Arts Center and or any other charitable non-profit that you desire.

Bob was born in Springfield, Illinois, on Sept. 21, 1933, the son of Ralph W. and Florence (Otis) Huntington. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1951. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physical Education from Iowa State Teacher's College in 1955, a Master of Arts degree in Educational Administration from Colorado State Teachers College in 1959, and Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Administration from Iowa State University in 1971.

He taught mathematics and coached at Dows Community School, Dows, Iowa from 1955-1958 and at Reinbeck Community Schools, Reinbeck, Iowa from 1958-1961. He was Jr-Sr High School Principal at Pomeroy Community School, Pomeroy, Iowa from 1961-1963 and Madrid Community School, Madrid, Iowa from 1963 -1969. He became High School Principal at Clear Lake Community Schools in August of 1969, where he remained for 29 years until his retirement in June of 1998.

On May 27, 1956, Bob married Mary Jane Arnold in the Collegiate Presbyterian Church in Ames, Iowa. Together the couple had a son, Brad, and a daughter, Martha. He was a member of the United Methodist Church of Clear Lake.

He was also a member of the National Association and the School Administrators of Iowa the National Association of Secondary School Principals, the Noon Lions Club of Clear Lake, North Iowa UNI Alumni Association and the UNI Alumni Association. He served a term in the Older Iowa Legislature from 1999-2001.

Among his honors were Area II Secondary Principal of the Year in 1997, The Warren Coleman Service Award presented by the Clear Lake Rotary Club in 1998. He was inducted into the University of Northern Iowa Hall of Excellence in 2016.

Bob was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his lifetime. He was a stamp collector, gardener, and enjoyed playing bridge. In his later years, he loved completing puzzles and playing bingo at Heritage Care Center.

Those left to cherish memories of Bob are his son Bradley (Loree) Huntington of Thompson, Iowa; grandchildren, Erin Huntington, Blake Huntington and Ashley (Connyr) Lewis; great-grandson, Brooks Lewis; sister, Margaret Boyce; sister in-law, Elizabeth Graham; brother in-law, Merle Arnold, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jane; daughter, Martha; sister in-law, Nancy Arnold; brother in-laws; James Graham and Robert Boyce.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel 310 First Ave. N. Clear Lake 641-357-2193 ColonialChapels.com